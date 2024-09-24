New QR Code On WWE Raw Teases Something ‘Coming Soon’

A new QR code from the Wyatt Sicks aired on this week’s WWE Raw, which led to a tease of something “coming soon.” The latest code leads to a website with several videos, some of which feature Sister Abigail.

One of the links, “invitation,” features a “Coming Soon” video while another, “rainerius,” has an unknown guy playing WWE 2K25 when someone appears to invade his home.

Still another, “RRMBHPAW,” shows the opening bumper for WWE that transitions into the message:

“They put us in the cave, told us to behold the glory. “We watched in awe, consumed their lies. “We were never the chosen ones, left in the cave to rot, to be forgotten. “But he set us free. “Now we understand. “We follow the prophecy. The words of the red. “Soon you will understand. “The tears we shed watered our antipathy and blossomed a garden of revulsion. “There is no safe space, only my family.”

You can see the rest of the videos and clues at the link.

It’s not clear whether this is connected or not, but fans on Twitter noted that a Lily doll from Alexa Bliss’ last run appeared to be in the background of a backstage segment involving Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio: