New QR Code Appears On WWE Raw, Leads To File Listing Of Images

A new QR code appeared on this week’s WWE Raw, which led to a listing of image files. The QR code appeared on Monday’s episode during the match between IYO SKY and Shayna Baszler, as you can see in the clip below.

The code, which was acknowledged by commentary on tonight’s show, led to a listing of image files. The final file out of 20 features a 3.5″ floppy disk labeled:

“5.16.24 “4 pm “+ WITCH”