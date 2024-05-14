wrestling / News
New QR Code Appears On WWE Raw, Leads To File Listing Of Images
A new QR code appeared on this week’s WWE Raw, which led to a listing of image files. The QR code appeared on Monday’s episode during the match between IYO SKY and Shayna Baszler, as you can see in the clip below.
The code, which was acknowledged by commentary on tonight’s show, led to a listing of image files. The final file out of 20 features a 3.5″ floppy disk labeled:
“5.16.24
“4 pm
“+ WITCH”
NEW QR CODE ALERT
And Michael Cole acknowledges it lol #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zyt3C6ILoU
— CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) May 14, 2024
New QR code results and link below ! #UncleHowdy #WWERaw #wwe #Wyatt6https://t.co/UJ0hDBDrxo pic.twitter.com/AIbgjovRi7
— Titan_Shredder (@TITAN_SHREDDER) May 14, 2024
