New QR Code Appears On WWE Raw, Says ‘It’s Waiting For HER’

September 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
QR Code WWE Raw 9-16-24 Image Credit: WWE

A new QR Code appeared on this week’s WWE Raw, suggesting the Wyatt Sicks is waiting for a “her” to arrive. The QR code appeared on screen during Monday’s show and led to a list of journal entries.

As Fightful noted, one of the entries was titled “SHE” and read as follows:

“When SHE speaks,
mountains should tremble.
It’s waiting for HER.
I can only open the door.
SHE must choose to walk through.”

Another entry, listed as new, was titled “Frater” and read:

“The bond of a family is a cat of nine tails.
Bound through suffering.
We see you, brother.
When you need us, we will be there.”

No confirmation as of yet who the passages refer to.

