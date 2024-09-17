New QR Code Appears On WWE Raw, Says ‘It’s Waiting For HER’

A new QR Code appeared on this week’s WWE Raw, suggesting the Wyatt Sicks is waiting for a “her” to arrive. The QR code appeared on screen during Monday’s show and led to a list of journal entries.

As Fightful noted, one of the entries was titled “SHE” and read as follows:

“When SHE speaks,

mountains should tremble.

It’s waiting for HER.

I can only open the door.

SHE must choose to walk through.”

Another entry, listed as new, was titled “Frater” and read: