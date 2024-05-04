New QR Code On WWE SmackDown Reveals Mysterious Video

A new QR code appeared on this week’s WWE Smackdown, leading to the latest cryptic video. The QR code appeared on Friday’s show before LA Knight’s match with Angel. The code led to a video that began as a WWE Backlash commercial, but soon switched to something much creepier with a woman inside a darkened house and a number of messages which read:

“He opened his arms. Our pain became his. We were reborn. We believed. Because we believed.”

The word “believed” glitches slightly and if you freeze frame right, it reads “bolieved.” That was a catchphase of Bo Dallas during his run in WWE.