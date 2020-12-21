New Raw Tag Team Champions Crowned at WWE TLC (Pics, Video)

We have new Raw Tag Team Champions coming out of WWE TLC. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to capture the titles at tonight’s PPV. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The win marks Alexander’s first run with the titles, and Benjamin’s third. The New Day’s title reign — Kingston’s fifth and Woods’ third — ends at 69 days, having been awarded the titles when they were drafted to Raw as Smackdown Tag Team Champions and Raw Tag Champions the Street Profits were sent to Smackdown. Our ongoing live coverage of TLC is here.