New Raw Tag Team Champions Crowned at WWE TLC (Pics, Video)
We have new Raw Tag Team Champions coming out of WWE TLC. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to capture the titles at tonight’s PPV. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The win marks Alexander’s first run with the titles, and Benjamin’s third. The New Day’s title reign — Kingston’s fifth and Woods’ third — ends at 69 days, having been awarded the titles when they were drafted to Raw as Smackdown Tag Team Champions and Raw Tag Champions the Street Profits were sent to Smackdown. Our ongoing live coverage of TLC is here.
Get fired up, because The #HurtBusiness @Sheltyb803 & @CedricAlexander get one more chance to dethrone #TheNewDay RIGHT NOW at #WWETLC!
▶️ https://t.co/OZApDRovhU pic.twitter.com/7i5hLAxoty
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 21, 2020
No chairs in this one, @AustinCreedWins…#TheNewDay look to retain their #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles against The #HurtBusiness RIGHT NOW LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/WOqTUWtVLI
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
The high-octane offense just keeps hittin' from ya boys, #TheNewDay.#WWETLC @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/aVbnEF8GK6
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 21, 2020
WHAT. A. CATCH.#WWETLC @Sheltyb803 pic.twitter.com/GijtL8CBAL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 21, 2020
.@TrueKofi pushes the pace as BIG MATCH #NewDay battle The #HurtBusiness with the #WWERaw Tag Team Titles up for grabs at #WWETLC! @AustinCreedWins @Sheltyb803 @CedricAlexander @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/alPKlH2CXF
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
Chief Hurt Officer approved.@Sheltyb803 & @CedricAlexander just brought more gold to The #HurtBusiness!#WWETLC @fightbobby @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/9Lj8lHB4Mm
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
