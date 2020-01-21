New Raw Tag Team Champions Crowned

– We have new Raw Tag Team Champions following Monday’s go-home Red Brand show for the Royal Rumble. Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defeated the Viking Raiders on Raw to capture the championships; you can see pics and video from the match below.

Rollins is now a six-time Raw Tag Team Champion, having previously held the titles with Dean Ambrose twice and Roman Reigns, Jason Jordan, and Braun Strowman once each. This is Murphy’s first run with the titles. The Viking Raiders’ run ends at 98 days, having won the titles from Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on the October 14th episode of Raw.