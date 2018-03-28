New Report From Betting Site Suggests The Rock Will Appear At WrestleMania

According to The Daily Star, the popular betting website Oddschecker is stating there is a 99% chance The Rock will be at WrestleMania this year. Oddschecker spokesperson George Elek had the following to say…

“The Rock is still one of the WWE’s biggest names and an appearance from the Great One would spike interest and generate huge publicity for Vince McMahon’s business. The bookies believe he is almost certain to appear once again at The Showcase of the Immortals and 1/100 implies a 99 per cent chance that we will see The People’s Champion inside the Squared Circle. If bookies are right, then that’s exactly what will be happening come Wrestlemania 34, with a predicted 99 per cent chance of it happening. For perspective, that’s the same chance of Spain beating the Faroe Islands or San Marino”