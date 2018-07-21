New Report: Brickhouse Brown is NOT Dead

It was reported yesterday that Brickhouse Brown, best known for his work in Memphis promotions, had passed away following a battle with cancer; Cauliflower Alley Club president made the announcement. Well, it turns out that Brickhouse Brown kicked out at 2 one more time. Cauliflower Alley Club President Brian Blair rescinded his announcement that Brickhouse Brown, noting that Brown’s mother confirmed that he was still alive.