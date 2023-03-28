New Report Suggests CM Punk Not Wanted By Many in AEW Locker Room

CM Punk’s recent Instagram post drew quite the reaction in the wrestling world, and a new report suggests that Punk isn’t wanted back in AEW by several stars in the company. As was reported, Punk posted to Instagram and corrected a report about his storyline with Jon Moxley in which he said he wasn’t cleared and called Dave Meltzer a “liar,” which and Chris Jericho was called a “liar and a stooge.” Wade Keller of PW Torch said in a recent podcast that several people on the roster aren’t interested in him returning.

“The sentiment is he’s not welcome back,” Keller said (per Wrestling Inc). “The wrestlers don’t want him back … the vast majority of wrestlers don’t want him back. Maybe one or two of the top third of the roster would want him back and then there’s some younger guys who liked him and just thought, ‘Hey, this is a guy I grew up watching and it’s cool having him around.”

Keller noted that in regards to the locker room, “Mostly there’s a range of peaceful coexistence and really liking each other, and Punk is the exception to that right now. So him going off on Instagram like he did really hurt the chances of him being welcome back.”

Neither Punk nor AEW have commented on his status with the company.