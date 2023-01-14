New Report Denies Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Opposed WWE Sale

– As previously reported, a report by Axios, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were said to have “opposed” a sale of WWE ahead of Stephanie’s recent resignation from her post as Co-CEO of the company. According to a report by Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com and today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, this is apparently not the case.

According to a source close to both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H (aka Paul Levesque), the two were “not” against the idea of selling the company and were open to the possibility. The person informed Meltzer, “Levesque and Steph were not against selling. They were open to all possibilities,” adding, “In many ways the company was guaranteed to be sold in some fashion in the fact that Vince McMahon’s shares had to be addressed. In that regard, some level of a sale was guaranteed.”

Meltzer added on today’s Observer Radio, that Levesque and Stephanie were aware that Vince McMahon’s controlling shares would need to be sold at some point and offloaded in some way. While they weren’t championing a sale, they reportedly weren’t opposed to one either way.

Vince McMahon recently returned to the WWE and is now the Executive Chairman of the Board to help facilitate the potential sale of the company, along with the negotiation of new media rights. If the sale takes place, it’s expected to happen by the middle of the year.