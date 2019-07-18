New Report Suggests Luke Harper Is Not Back on the Road With WWE

– A new report is throwing some cold water on news that Luke Harper may be back on the road with WWE. The WON reports that if Harper is on the road, “it’s a secret” because several key people in the company are not aware of that and those close to him say he hasn’t heard anything about it.

The initial report came from PWInsider, noting it is the first time he’s been travelling with WWE since revealing that he had requested his release. The WON says that Harper has been told nothing since early April, when it was apparently decided he wouldn’t be used as Vince McMahon didn’t like his match with Dominic Dijakovic at the Worlds Collide WrestleMania Axxess taping.