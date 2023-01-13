wrestling / News
New Report Says Stephanie McMahon, Triple H Opposed WWE Sale
A new report alleges that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H had expressed opposition to a WWE sale. As previously reported, Stephanie announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday just as it was announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously re-elected as Executive Chairman to the company’s Board of Directors. A new report from Axios covered the situation, and added a note from their own reporting about internal opposition to a potential sale.
According to the report, sources said that Stephanie and Triple H “had opposed a sale.” It is important to note that there’s no confirmation that Stephanie’s resignation had to do with her opposition to the sale.
It was reported today that there are several companies in the running to potentially buy WWE including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Endeavor, Disney, and more.
