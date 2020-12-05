New Report Suggests That AEW Is Interested In Tessa Blanchard After All

Yesterday, it was reported that AEW didn’t have much interest in Tessa Blanchard while acknowledging she’d be good for their women’s division. Other reports suggested the women of AEW didn’t want her as part of their locker room. However, Wrestling Inc reports that there is interest from AEW, as well as WWE, in signing Blanchard.

It was noted that the reason Blanchard hasn’t been active or signed with either company is because she is still celebrating her marriage to Daga. The two are in Mexico and waiting out the pandemic. After that’s over and she moves back to the US, she’ll then decide where she wants to go.

Blanchard left Impact Wrestling on June 25 and was stripped of their world title.