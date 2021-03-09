New Report Suggests WWE Could Consider Returning To Live Road Shows This Year

Yahoo recently profiled WWE’s decision to move the WWE Network to NBC’s Peacock streaming service, and there was interesting language in the story regarding the company potentially returning to the road this year.

In discussing WWE’s current plans for the ThunderDome starting in April, Yahoo mentioned July as a possible starting point for when the company could consider hitting the road for live shows:

“With live road shows not expected to return until at least July, WWE still has not finalized a location for ThunderDome beginning in April. They are currently using Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, but have to leave when the Tampa Bay Rays have their home opener on April 9.”

While this is the first mention of WWE potentially returning to live shows, Mike Johnson of PWInsider notes that WWE has not made any announced returns or indications that they would be returning to normal touring venues this year.