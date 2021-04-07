wrestling / News
New Ring Gear Addition For The Fiend Teased in WWE SuperCard
The latest update to WWE SuperCard appears to be teasing an addition to The Fiend’s look. The newest game update that dropped ahead of WrestleMania features The Fiend wearing a head covering, as you can see below.
There’s no confirmation as of right now that this will be worn by the character, but it seems like a likely addition to his entrance gear. The official WWE render does not yet feature the garment.
The Fiend is set to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 on Night Two of the event, which takes place on April 11th from Raymond James Stadium and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.
Reset #5 and I just got these 3 words to say
LET HIM IN 👹👹
Former #WWEChampion, former #SmackDown #TagTeamChampion and 2x #UniversalTitle champion "The Fiend" @WWEBrayWyatt #WWESuperCard pic.twitter.com/oIsZtR4mVm
— 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖆𝖓 𝕳𝖔𝖑𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖄 #RIPBrodieLee (@DaRealBeezyJay) April 5, 2021
