New Roddy Piper Film Being Released, Some Proceeds Go To Doernbecher Children’s Hospital

On 31st July 2015 the world lost one of the most recognizable and successful wrestling personalities of all time, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. A new film production is now available to stream from Nine Legends director David Sinnott which features never before seen footage of “The Hot Rod” titled: “Roddy Piper: In His Own Words”. Dig deep inside a forty year career which was spotlighted in the WWE and WCW as well as the big screen, including the lead role in John Carpenter’s cult classic, “They Live”.

David Sinnott: “This project meant a lot to me to put together. I have fond memories of working with Piper on another project and it didn’t sit well with me that so much great footage was locked away in a vault. I recall his daughter was present for the entirety of our film shoot and it was clearly evident that he was a decent family man. It was important for me to connect with Roddy’s wife, Kitty Toombs, for input on this project.”

Kitty Toombs: “This is Roddy, candid, serious and at times laughing at himself as he digs into some of the psychology and experiences that propelled him in and out of the wrestling arena.”

A percentage of all sales will be donated to the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, a hospital which had a special place in Roddy’s heart.

Kitty Toombs: “Roddy saw first hand during his decades in Portland, Oregon the groundbreaking, good work being done at the Doernbecher Children Hospital. Throughout the years he loved giving time volunteering as a celebrity during fundraisers but even more so, just stopping by to roam the halls and chat with the children. He shared with his family how those kids were the real heroes and what they gave him was far more than they ever realized.”

Roddy Piper: In His Own Words is available to stream now at www.ninelegendsfilm.com for $7.99, which includes access to “Nine Legends”, starring Bill Goldberg, Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho.