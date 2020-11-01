New ROH Pure Champion Crowned on ROH TV

We have our first ROH Pure Champion in 14 years after this week’s episode of ROH TV. Jonathan Gresham defeated “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams in the show, which hit some markets on Saturday night, to become the first holder of the championship since it went on hiatus in 2006.

ROH has been holding the Pure Tournament over the past several weeks since it returned from its pandemic hiatus. The championship was suspended in ’06 after Daniel Bryan and Nigel McGuinness faced off at ROH Unified in a match that unified the title with the ROH World Championship. Bryan won that match.

The episode will be available on FITE TV tomorrow and began airing in syndicated markets last night.