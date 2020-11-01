wrestling / News
New ROH Pure Champion Crowned on ROH TV
November 1, 2020 | Posted by
We have our first ROH Pure Champion in 14 years after this week’s episode of ROH TV. Jonathan Gresham defeated “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams in the show, which hit some markets on Saturday night, to become the first holder of the championship since it went on hiatus in 2006.
ROH has been holding the Pure Tournament over the past several weeks since it returned from its pandemic hiatus. The championship was suspended in ’06 after Daniel Bryan and Nigel McGuinness faced off at ROH Unified in a match that unified the title with the ROH World Championship. Bryan won that match.
The episode will be available on FITE TV tomorrow and began airing in syndicated markets last night.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Wrestlers Donating To Political Campaigns, Undertaker and Chris Jericho Donated To Donald Trump
- Backstage Update on NXT Not Being Part of Survivor Series 2020 Being a Vince McMahon Decision
- Sarah Stock Says All Charges for Her Arrest Were Dropped Except One Misdemeanor
- Backstage Update on WWE Superstars Being ‘Unhappy’ Over Shutting Down Their Twitch Accounts, Talents Speaking to Andrew Yang