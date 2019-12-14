wrestling / News
New ROH Tag Team Champions Crowned at ROH Final Battle (Video)
– The Briscoes are Tag Team Champions no more after their match at ROH Final Battle. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham won the ROH World Tag Team Championship in the match, marking their first reigns with the titles. You can see some clips below.
The Briscoes were in their 11th reign as champions, which ended at 136 days. They won the titles at Manhattan Mayhem on July 20th.
Lethal Injection!! #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/IrtyaOmFvV
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 14, 2019
Amazing sequence right here!🙌🏻#ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/0FLrtMN7Yi
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019
#DemBoys DOOMSDAY!@SussexCoChicken @jaybriscoe84 #ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/iqI19V4uxu
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019
We have NEW @ringofhonor tag team champions!@TheLethalJay @TheJonGresham #ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/yZnYiA6xzi
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019
New ROH World Tag Team Champions @TheLethalJay @TheJonGresham! #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/Hg5iEF0zWX
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 14, 2019
