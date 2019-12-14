wrestling / News

New ROH Tag Team Champions Crowned at ROH Final Battle (Video)

December 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Final Battle

– The Briscoes are Tag Team Champions no more after their match at ROH Final Battle. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham won the ROH World Tag Team Championship in the match, marking their first reigns with the titles. You can see some clips below.

The Briscoes were in their 11th reign as champions, which ended at 136 days. They won the titles at Manhattan Mayhem on July 20th.

