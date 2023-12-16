wrestling / News
New ROH TV Champion Crowned at Final Battle
We have a new ROH Television Champion following Final Battle 2023. Kyle Fletcher defeated Komander, Lee Johnson, Lee Moriarty, Dalton Castle, and Bryan Keith at Friday’s show to win the title, which was vacated by Samoa Joe on the November 8th episode of Dynamite so that Joe could chase the AEW World Championship.
The win marks Fletcher’s first run with the title and his second in ROH. He previously held the ROH World Tag Team Championships with Mark Davis from July 21st to August 27th of this year.
WHAT A MOVE!
Watch #ROHFinalBattle exclusively on #HonorClub
@kylefletcherpro | @KomandercrMX
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 16, 2023
Why is @TheRealMorrison out at ringside?!
Watch #ROHFinalBattle exclusively on #HonorClub
@theDALTONcastle | @BigShottyLee | @theleemoriarty | @kylefletcherpro | @KomandercrMX | @bountykeith
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 16, 2023
Komander goes FLYING!
Watch #ROHFinalBattle exclusively on #HonorClub
@theDALTONcastle | @BigShottyLee | @theleemoriarty | @kylefletcherpro | @KomandercrMX | @bountykeith
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 16, 2023
