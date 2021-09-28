New Ronda Rousey Series Now Streaming On ESPN+

PWInsider notes that Ronda Rousey’s new ESPN+ series, Rowdy’s Places, is now available for streaming on the platform. The series will feature Rousey traveling around to speak to experts in combat sports, including wrestling, MMA, boxing, and more.

The first episode of the series includes a look at the rise of MMA, while the second features a discussion with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in Pittsburgh.

Additionally, there will be an episode in the series that’s specifically devoted to ECW, with Paul Heyman and D’Von Dudley involved.

As previously reported, Rousey and her husband Travis Brown welcomed their first child, daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, on Monday.