wrestling / News

WWE News: Next NXT UK TV Tapings, Dark Match Results, New Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox Raw Promo

August 1, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here is a new promo for Monday’s Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox Raw match…

– The next NXT UK TV tapings will take place on Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26 from the NEC Insomnia Gaming Festival in Birmingham, England. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– The dark match before last Saturday’s tapings in Cambridge saw Ligero defeat James Drake. The dark match before last Sunday’s tapings saw Killer Kelly defeat Millie McKenzie. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

