New Royal Rumble Tier Added To WWE Supercard

WWE has announced that new Royal Rumble tier cards has just been added to the mobile game WWE Supercard, and is available with an app update.

WWE SuperCard’s celebration of the Royal Rumble continues with the release of a new tier: Royal Rumble. Loaded with powerful cards and flying Superstars, Rumble tier is an opportunity to take your deck above Vanguard. It’s available now alongside a required app update.

Royal Rumble features a wide variety of WWE Superstars and Legends. Among countless other all-time greats, Batista, Daniel Bryan, The Rock, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are all included among the 60-plus new cards on the roster.

Jump into SuperCard today and take a look at these new Royal Rumble cards. We’ll see you in the ring!

WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.