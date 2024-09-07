wrestling / News
New Rumor on Bret Hart’s Possible Role on Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW
September 7, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Bret Hart is set to appear on the season premiere of WWE Monday Night RAW this week, which takes place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. According to PWinsider (via Wrestling Inc), Hart is expected to be involved in a segment related to GUNTHER. Triple H previously said that Hart’s return to WWE would be something fans “definitely won’t want to miss.”
