wrestling / News

New Rumor on Bret Hart’s Possible Role on Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW

September 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bret Hart WWE Survivor Series 1997 Montreal Screwjob, Bruce Prichard Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Bret Hart is set to appear on the season premiere of WWE Monday Night RAW this week, which takes place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. According to PWinsider (via Wrestling Inc), Hart is expected to be involved in a segment related to GUNTHER. Triple H previously said that Hart’s return to WWE would be something fans “definitely won’t want to miss.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bret Hart, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading