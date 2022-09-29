wrestling / News

New Rumor Killer On Status of Kevin Dunn in WWE

September 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Canyon Ceman Kevin Dunn Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that there have been rumors on social media and other places that Kevin Dunn has left the WWE. However, those rumors are false and his status with WWE has not changed.

