wrestling / News
New Rumor Killer On Status of Kevin Dunn in WWE
September 29, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that there have been rumors on social media and other places that Kevin Dunn has left the WWE. However, those rumors are false and his status with WWE has not changed.
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Recalls Being Paired With Undertaker Backstage Early On, Taker Working Through Pain At The Time
- WWE Closes Performance Center Due to Hurricane Ian, Former NJPW Wrestler Seen There
- Jim Ross Recalls Steve Austin’s Neck Injury At WWE SummerSlam 1997, Austin’s Reaction After The Match
- Mick Foley on Why CM Punk’s Comments Following AEW All Out Were ‘Disastrous’ for Tony Khan