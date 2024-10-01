wrestling / News
New Runic Teaser Appears On Raw, Says To ‘Prepare Yourselves’
September 30, 2024 | Posted by
A new runic teaser appeared on this week’s WWE Raw, warning to “prepare yourselves.’ The video appeared on tonight’s show featuring a stone with the Elder Futhark runes from last week’s episode and voicover narration that said, “Prepare yourselves.”
As noted last week, the runs are Wunjo (signifying Joy or Success), Ansuz (Understanding or Communication), and Riadho (Evolution or Travel) and thus spell “WAR.” No word on who the teaser is for.
👀#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SBU1N1fAFf
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2024
