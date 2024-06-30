New Seats Opened for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

– PWInsider reports that a number of new seats have opened up for tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 20024 event at the UBS Arena. The new seats were opened after the production for the event was finalized.

Recent local interviews from MJF and Mercedes Mone have reportedly added additional interest for the event, so AEW is said to be hoping for a significant walk-up crowd. Tickets are still available at the box office at the venue.

WrestleTix reported earlier today that about 10,562 tickets have been distributed for the event. Also, the current setup for the venue is said to be a capacity of 11,895 people.

Hometown hero MJF will be in action at tonight’s Forbidden Door event. He’ll be facing Hechicero in a one-on-one matchup. AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 will be broadcast live on pay-per-view later tonight.