New Segment Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added an Inner Circle segment for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Chris Jericho announced an Inner Circle team meeting that all members must attend in order to resolve the differences between them as of late.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which is next Wednesday and airs on TBS:

* AEW Championship Texas Deathmatch: Hangman Page vs. Lance Archer

* Inner Circle Team Meeting