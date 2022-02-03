wrestling / News
New Segment Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
February 2, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has added an Inner Circle segment for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Chris Jericho announced an Inner Circle team meeting that all members must attend in order to resolve the differences between them as of late.
You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which is next Wednesday and airs on TBS:
* AEW Championship Texas Deathmatch: Hangman Page vs. Lance Archer
* Inner Circle Team Meeting
.@IAmJericho sends a clear message that attendance is mandatory for #InnerCircle's team meeting NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamite & @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful better be there.
Tune in NOW to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/4Orl6dlMpT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
