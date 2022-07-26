wrestling / News
New Segment Added to AEW Dynamite
Jungle Boy will be on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite to address Christian Cage’s turn on him. AEW announced on Tuesday that the AEW star will appear on this week’s Fight For the Fallen-themed episode of Dynamite, speaking for the first time since Cage attacked him on the June 15th episode.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live Wednesday on TBS, is:
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Interim AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. RUSH
* FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks vs. Danhausen
* Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia
* Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Sterling & Tony Nese
* Jungle Boy speaks
Jungle Boy (@boy_myth_legend) returned to #AEW last week at #AEWDynamite #FyterFest, and TOMORROW night LIVE on AEW Dynamite: #FightForTheFallen @ 8pm ET / 7pm CT & 8pm PT on @TBSNetwork we’ll hear from Jungle Boy for the first time since @Christian4Peeps’s shocking betrayal. pic.twitter.com/oWOwzLemxm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2022
