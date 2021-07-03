New Segment Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a new segment for next Monday’s episode of Raw as we draw closer to Money in the Bank. The company announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Miz will host a Miz TV segment with Money in the Bank competitors Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Riddle & John Morrison.

The match joins Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston for Monday’s show. The bout was previously set to be rematch between Lashley and Woods but has been changed. Raw which airs live from the ThunderDome on USA Network.