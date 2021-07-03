wrestling / News
New Segment Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
July 2, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a new segment for next Monday’s episode of Raw as we draw closer to Money in the Bank. The company announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Miz will host a Miz TV segment with Money in the Bank competitors Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Riddle & John Morrison.
The match joins Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston for Monday’s show. The bout was previously set to be rematch between Lashley and Woods but has been changed. Raw which airs live from the ThunderDome on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- William Regal, Kane, JBL and Others React To Passing of ‘The Patriot’ Del Wilkes
- Jim Ross On Why He Thinks Lex Luger Isn’t In WWE Hall Of Fame, Luger’s Legacy In Wrestling
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Wanting Lex Luger To Be His Next Hulk Hogan, Luger’s ‘Narcissist’ Gimmick
- Colt Cabana Reveals How He Got Out of WWE Non-Compete Clause in 2009