New Segment Announced For WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT.

We will hear from Fatal Influence after NXT Women’s North American Champion Tiffany Fallon retained her title. Here is the updated card:

* Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying matches continue

* NXT Title #1 Contendership – Chase U Will Disband if Andre Chase Loses: Andre Chase vs. RIdge Holland

* Ashantee ‘Thee’ Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen

* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Nathan Frazier vs. Eddy Thorpe.

* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair.

* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker.

