wrestling / News
New Segment Announced For WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT.
We will hear from Fatal Influence after NXT Women’s North American Champion Tiffany Fallon retained her title. Here is the updated card:
* Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying matches continue
* NXT Title #1 Contendership – Chase U Will Disband if Andre Chase Loses: Andre Chase vs. RIdge Holland
* Ashantee ‘Thee’ Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen
* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Nathan Frazier vs. Eddy Thorpe.
* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair.
* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker.
🚨 🚨 🚨
After @FallonHenleyWWE successfully defended her Women's North American Title last week, we will hear from Fatal Influence TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/thPqcv1olE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 18, 2024