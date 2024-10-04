New Segment Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Friday’s WWE Smackdown will include a “special look” at Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes’ match against The Bloodline at WWE Bad Blood. WWE announced on Friday that tonight’s show will feature a segment previewing the match for tomorrow’s PPV.

The segment is described as follows:

A special look at Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns’ historic match against The Bloodline at WWE Bad Blood

Take a special look into one of the most highly anticipated tag team matches in WWE history, as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes prepares to join forces with Roman Reigns against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

The updated lineup for tonight’s show is:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY

* Dumpster Match: Michin vs. Chelsea Green

* Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

* AJ Styles returns

* A special look at Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes