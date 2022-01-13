New Segment & Match Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new segment with Hangman Page and a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Wednesday that Page will be in the house on tonight’s show, while Matt Hardy will battle Penta El Zero Miedo as well.

You can follow along with the show on our live coverage which goes live at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.

Fresh after his bloody victory in his classic rematch against @bryandanielson, we’ll hear from #AEW World Champion #Hangman @theAdamPage TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on @tbsnetwork! 🛑 Reminder update your DVRs to record #AEW Dynamite on TBS pic.twitter.com/lYpRoVCSYP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2022