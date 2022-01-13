wrestling / News
New Segment & Match Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a new segment with Hangman Page and a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Wednesday that Page will be in the house on tonight’s show, while Matt Hardy will battle Penta El Zero Miedo as well.
Fresh after his bloody victory in his classic rematch against @bryandanielson, we’ll hear from #AEW World Champion #Hangman @theAdamPage TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on @tbsnetwork!
🛑 Reminder update your DVRs to record #AEW Dynamite on TBS pic.twitter.com/lYpRoVCSYP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2022
With @ReyFenixMx injured, former World Tag Team Champion @PENTAELZEROM has challenged anyone in #AEW to battle him one-on-one tonight on #AEWDynamite with a big purse for the winner. @MATTHARDYBRAND has accepted this challenge: Hardy vs. Penta el 0 Miedo LIVE Tonight on Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/LPw0CxPjAT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2022
