New Segment & Match Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

January 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new segment with Hangman Page and a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Wednesday that Page will be in the house on tonight’s show, while Matt Hardy will battle Penta El Zero Miedo as well.

You can follow along with the show on our live coverage which goes live at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

