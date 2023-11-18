New Segment Added To Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

The Grayson Waller Effect will be on the air on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. It was announced on this week’s show that Waller will have Kevin Owens as his guest on next week’s episode.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Friday on FOX Sports 1 and is the go-home show before Survivor Series, is:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day vs. The Street Profits

* Kevin Owens appears on the Grayson Waller Effect