New Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Wardlow and Arn Anderson are set for a segment on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Sunday that Wardlow and Anderson will speak after they aligned last week and Wardlow won the TNT Championship from Powerhouse Hobbs.
The updated lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TNT, is:
* Pillars Tournament Final: Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Bandido
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kenny Omega
* Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett
* We’ll hear from Adam Cole
* We’ll hear from Tony Khan
* Weill hear from Wardlow and Arn Anderson
We will hear from 3-time TNT Champion @realwardlow & @thearnshow THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE from Sunrise, FL at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/o6d4CpGfRV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 24, 2023
