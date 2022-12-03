wrestling / News

New Segment Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

December 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a new segment for next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that JBL will be hosting a poker tournament at Monday’s show.

The updated card for the episode, which airs Monday on USA Network, is:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Elias & Matt Riddle
* JBL hosts a poker tournament

