wrestling / News
New Segment Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
December 2, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a new segment for next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that JBL will be hosting a poker tournament at Monday’s show.
The updated card for the episode, which airs Monday on USA Network, is:
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Elias & Matt Riddle
* JBL hosts a poker tournament
More Trending Stories
- WWE Has Yet To Decide Plans For December 26th Episode of RAW
- More On William Regal Possibly Leaving AEW, How Long Top People Knew About It
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
- Bruce Prichard On If Tito Santana Was Considered For World Title Run, Hulk Hogan’s Hesitation To Return in 1992