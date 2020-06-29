New Segment Set For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling

The North is set to address their assault on Ken Shamrock last week on tomorrow’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Monday that the team would appear and address the attack, which came after Shamrock challenged them to a match. The Impact Tag Team Champions attacked Shamrock during his entrance for the bout and left him down and being tended to by referees.

The updated lineup for tomorrow’s show on AXS TV is:

* TNA World Championship Match: Moose vs. Crazzy Steve

* TJP & Fallah Bah vs. Reno Scum

* Kiera Hogan vs. Havok

* Chris Bey vs. Suicide

* The North address their attack on Ken Shamrock

* Madison Rayne interviews John E. Bravo on Locker Room Talk