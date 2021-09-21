New Segment Set For Tonight’s Episode of WWE NXT

We’ll learn the origin story of Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen’s tag team on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE has announced that the two, who began teaming on last night’s NXT 2.0 relaunch, will tell the story about how they met up and decided to team on the brand.

You can see a preview of the segment below. Previously set for this week’s show is Kushida defending his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Roderick Strong.