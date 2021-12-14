New Segment Set For Tonight’s NXT

Grayson Waller is set to answer for his attack on Johnny Gargano on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE has announced that Waller will address the end of last week’s episode in which he assaulted Gargano at the end of the now-former NXT star’s farewell speech during tonight’s show.

The announcement reads:

Grayson Waller answers for his vicious attack

Grayson Waller wanted to go viral last week, and he did just that after viciously ambushing Johnny Gargano as NXT 2.0 went off the air.

Yelling back at an irate audience, Waller claimed that “it was his house now” as the NXT Universe rained down boos on the up-and-comer. Tonight, Waller will answer for his shocking and horrible act.

What will he have to say as he addresses the NXT Universe? Tune in tonight to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!