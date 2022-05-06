New Segment Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has added a face-to-face segment for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that The Bloodline will confront RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre on tonight’s episode ahead of their match at WrestleMania Backlash.

The full announcement reads:

Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro stand face-to-face with The Bloodline tonight

Last week, all-out chaos on the blue brand led to both Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre being added to the WrestleMania Backlash showdown between Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to make it a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Don’t miss when these dominant trios confront each other in the ring two days before they throw down Sunday’s Premium Live Event, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

The updated lineup for tonight’s show is:

* Tables Match: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

* Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks

* The Bloodline face-to-face with RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre