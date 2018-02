WWE has announced that Asuka will address Nia Jax on RAW tonight. The two are set to face each other at Elimination Chamber on Sunday.

Also set for tonight’s RAW:

* Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville

* John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Elias vs. The Miz in a Guantlet Match