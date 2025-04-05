wrestling / News
New Segments Announced For This Weekend’s AEW Collision
April 5, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has announced a couple of segments for this week’s Collision. The company announced a sitdown between Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole as well as Max Caster’s latest open challenge for Saturday’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Athena & Julia Hart
* Cash Wheeler vs. PAC
* Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii
* Top Flight vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti
* Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico
Ricochet on commentary
* Open Challenge: Max Caster vs. TBA
* Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole sitdown interview