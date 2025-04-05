New Segments Announced For This Weekend’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a couple of segments for this week’s Collision. The company announced a sitdown between Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole as well as Max Caster’s latest open challenge for Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Athena & Julia Hart

* Cash Wheeler vs. PAC

* Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii

* Top Flight vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

* Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico

Ricochet on commentary

* Open Challenge: Max Caster vs. TBA

* Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole sitdown interview