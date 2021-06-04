wrestling / News
New Segments Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
June 4, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has revealed a couple of new segments for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The company has announced that the Inner Circle will have a “victory lap” after their win over The Pinnacle at Stadium Stampede on Double or nothing. In addition, Miro will discuss his win over Lance Archer at last weekend’s PPV and what is next for him.
Dynamite airs tonight on TNT.
Tonight! Give me all the energy drinks cause we celebrating 🥳 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/CKiSrUgpik
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Drake Wuertz Details His Side Of Incident With Ezra Judge, Denies Calling Him ‘Boy’
- Backstage Notes on Idea Behind X-Division Title Ironman Match on Before The Impact
- Former WWE Superstar to Reportedly Make Impact Wrestling Debut Tonight
- Details On the No-Compete Clauses For Wrestlers Released From WWE Yesterday