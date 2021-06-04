wrestling / News

New Segments Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

June 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

AEW has revealed a couple of new segments for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The company has announced that the Inner Circle will have a “victory lap” after their win over The Pinnacle at Stadium Stampede on Double or nothing. In addition, Miro will discuss his win over Lance Archer at last weekend’s PPV and what is next for him.

Dynamite airs tonight on TNT.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading