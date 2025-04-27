wrestling / News

New Segments, Match Set For This Week’s WWE Raw

April 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced a number of segments and a match for this week’s episode of Raw. Adam Pearce made the announcement in a video on Twitter that Nick Aldis will be filling in as GM for the night and that the following is set for tomorrow’s show:

* Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez
* Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker appear
* Becky Lynch addresses her turn on Lyra Valkyria
* Pat McAfee speaks about Gunther attacking him last week

