New Segments, Match Set For This Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a number of segments and a match for this week’s episode of Raw. Adam Pearce made the announcement in a video on Twitter that Nick Aldis will be filling in as GM for the night and that the following is set for tomorrow’s show:

* Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

* Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker appear

* Becky Lynch addresses her turn on Lyra Valkyria

* Pat McAfee speaks about Gunther attacking him last week