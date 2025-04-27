wrestling / News
New Segments, Match Set For This Week’s WWE Raw
April 27, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced a number of segments and a match for this week’s episode of Raw. Adam Pearce made the announcement in a video on Twitter that Nick Aldis will be filling in as GM for the night and that the following is set for tomorrow’s show:
* Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez
* Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker appear
* Becky Lynch addresses her turn on Lyra Valkyria
* Pat McAfee speaks about Gunther attacking him last week
#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP has OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS ahead of #RawOnNetflix tomorrow night live from Kansas City!
PLUS: #SmackDown GM @RealNickAldis will be filling in and calling the shots for one night only. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sjMhHUkihE
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Detail On How Brodie Lee Jr Was Booked For Joey Janela’s Spring Break
- Details On Reactions in WWE To Karrion Kross’ WrestleMania After-Show Comments
- Details on WWE Talent Reactions To The Rock’s Pat McAfee Interview and Comment to Busted Open’s Dave LaGreca
- WWE Sources Reportedly Deny The Rock’s Claim About Cody Rhodes’ Creative Future