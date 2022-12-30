New Segments Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced two new segments for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company has announced that Tony Schiavone will interview Darby Allin and Sting on Friday’s show. In addition, the foursome of Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh will respond to The Acclaimed’s music video from Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT, is:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan

* Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta

* We’ll hear from Jon Moxley

* We’ll hear from Jamie Hayter

* Tony Schiavone interviews Sting & Darby Allin

* We’ll hear from Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, & Satnam Singh

