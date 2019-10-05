New Series AEW Dark Debuting On Youtube This Week

Cody Rhodes announced on Twitter that a new series called AEW Dark will premiere this Tuesday on Youtube and will be hosted by Tony Schiavone. The show will feature the dark matches taped during episodes of AEW Dynamite. As we previously reported, the company had been working on how to use the matches they had taped for the live crowd. The following matches were shot in Washington, DC this past Wednesday:

* CIMA vs. Darby Allin

* Best Friends & Private Party vs. Lucha Bros, Angelico & Jack Evans

* Bea Priestley & Penelope Ford vs. Allie and Britt Baker

* SCU vs. Jurassic Express