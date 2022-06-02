wrestling / News
New Set Debuts On AEW Dynamite (Pics)
AEW debuted a new look set on this week’s episode of Dynamite. On tonight’s show, the company had a somewhat new stage as with a larger screen and an LED ramp. You can see some of the pics below, though it isn’t clear if this is a one-time change or a permanent one:
It's your new #AEW World Champion, @CMPunk! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/vx14guVsgV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
NEW AEW DYNAMITE STAGE #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LcBcnuBywl
— Zay (@ZayDynamite35) June 1, 2022
Stage for tonight's Dynamite in Kia Forum in LA!
A little different than usual AEW setups. pic.twitter.com/2DV9I0CdLP
— Drain Or Nothing #TeamHangman (@DrainBamager) June 1, 2022
