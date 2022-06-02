New Set Debuts On AEW Dynamite (Pics)

AEW debuted a new look set on this week’s episode of Dynamite. On tonight’s show, the company had a somewhat new stage as with a larger screen and an LED ramp. You can see some of the pics below, though it isn’t clear if this is a one-time change or a permanent one:

Stage for tonight's Dynamite in Kia Forum in LA! A little different than usual AEW setups. pic.twitter.com/2DV9I0CdLP — Drain Or Nothing #TeamHangman (@DrainBamager) June 1, 2022