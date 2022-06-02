wrestling / News

New Set Debuts On AEW Dynamite (Pics)

June 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW debuted a new look set on this week’s episode of Dynamite. On tonight’s show, the company had a somewhat new stage as with a larger screen and an LED ramp. You can see some of the pics below, though it isn’t clear if this is a one-time change or a permanent one:

