WWE News: New Shawn Michaels DVD Coming This Fall, New WWE Supercard Update, Hosts Set For The 30 Years of Summerslam DVD

– According to wrestlingdvdnetwork.com, the proposed Shawn Michaels: The Showstopper Unreleased 3 DVD set is scheduled to be released in the fall.

– 2K announced the following WWE Supercard update today…

WWE SuperCard: New Goliath Tier: 2K today announced the release of a new tier for WWE SuperCard, the action-packed collectible card-battling game. After building recent tiers with names of strength, like Beast, Monster and Titan, Goliath was the only logical choice for the development team at Cat Daddy Games. A variety of WWE Superstars are featured in the Goliath tier, including new cards from Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks, among others. In addition, WWE SuperCard will now feature the long-awaited debut card for Bobby Lashley! The 70 new Goliath cards joining the fray will be available as part of a product update available for download beginning today on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon App Store for Android devices.

– According to wrestlingdvdnetwork.com, Gene Okerlund (Disc 1), Jonathan Coachman (Disc 2) and Charly Caruso (Disc 3) will host WWE’s 30 Years of Summerslam DVD, which will be released August 28th.