New Shayna Baszler Video On Leaving MMA & Signing With WWE

– News broke yesterday that that Shayna Baszler has signed with WWE. WWE posted the following video, featuring Baszler talking about making it to WWE.

Baszler, who was a finalist in the Mae Young Classic, says that she did everything in MMA, and felt like she was just going through the motions. She says that it was just time to move on ands take the next step, which was wrestling and the WWE. Her plan is to become the absolute best to represent her coaches in the best way possible.