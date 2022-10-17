wrestling / News

NEW The Show With No Name Results: Willow Nightingale vs. Tasha Steelz, More

October 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NEW The Show With No Name Image Credit: Northeast Wrestling

Northeast Wrestling’s latest show The Show With No Name took place on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Matt Taven def. Love Doug

* Chase def. Greg Baylor

* JT Dunn and Brad Hollister def. The Brick City Boys and Battle Academy

* Cole Karter def. Kylon King

* The Victorious BRG def. Jaylen Brandyn

* NEW Live Championship Match: KC Navarro and Jordan Oliver went to a no contest after Navarro apparently suffered an injury.

* Kerr def. Wrecking Ball Legursky

* Willow Nightingale def. Tasha Steelz

* NEW Championship Singapore Cane Match: Traevon Jordon def. Dan Maff

