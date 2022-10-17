wrestling / News
NEW The Show With No Name Results: Willow Nightingale vs. Tasha Steelz, More
Northeast Wrestling’s latest show The Show With No Name took place on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* Matt Taven def. Love Doug
* Chase def. Greg Baylor
* JT Dunn and Brad Hollister def. The Brick City Boys and Battle Academy
* Cole Karter def. Kylon King
* The Victorious BRG def. Jaylen Brandyn
* NEW Live Championship Match: KC Navarro and Jordan Oliver went to a no contest after Navarro apparently suffered an injury.
* Kerr def. Wrecking Ball Legursky
* Willow Nightingale def. Tasha Steelz
* NEW Championship Singapore Cane Match: Traevon Jordon def. Dan Maff
Pure MAGIC! Traevon Jordan is your NEW Northeast Wrestling Champion! What a moment and what a match!
Don’t miss the replay on @HighspotsWN! pic.twitter.com/tI0PTAVFCO
— Paul Crockett (@HelloCrockett) October 16, 2022
More Trending Stories
- MJF On Why Triple H Belongs On The Mount Rushmore of Wrestling
- Matt Riddle On Proving Himself As A Top Singles Star In WWE, Evolution Of His Character
- MJF On If He Ever Thinks About Wrestling at WrestleMania, His Relationship with Paul Heyman
- Update On Investigation Into AEW All Out Brawl and Those Suspended