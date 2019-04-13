New Smackdown Ad on FOX Shows Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio

– A new Smackdown ad advertising the show’s move to FOX in October hints at the possibility that a couple of the brand’s big stars may stick around. Our own Justin Watry posted a screenshot of the ad, which aired on FOX, to Twitter which shows Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio and John Cena.

While the Cena point is somewhat negligible due to his part-time schedule, the Lynch, Flair and Mysterio ones are worth looking at. With the Superstar Shakeup next week, there’s the strong possibility that one of these stars may change brands. On the surface, it would suggest that they might be sticking around, as you don’t generally advertise talent that won’t be appearing on the show.

That said, there are some important caveats to note. The first is the standard “card subject to change” line. The second is, of course, that Mysterio, Lynch and Flair are all currently on the Blue Brand. So it is entirely possible that FOX just wanted to advertise the show, didn’t want to wait until next week as they draw closer to the network upfronts next month, and decided to use names who are currently on the roster. So certainly don’t take this as anything approaching gospel.

FOX makes its move from USA Network to FOX in October, and will be moving to live on Friday nights.